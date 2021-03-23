Reader ‘s opinion Vaccinations have been commendably arranged

I wanted to receive a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible. Registration was already made easy. Only one phone call and time was booked for a few weeks. Soon the post office brought in a letter with practical instructions. As the H-moment approached, another reminder of the time of vaccination came.

There were signs on the nearby streets to the vaccination site, Myllypuro Metropolia, which could not be followed. And the vaccination itself was commendably arranged. The metropolis had a lot of staff, not only vaccinators but also guides. I got vaccinated as soon as I arrived, even though I was ahead of schedule. After vaccination, time was given for a second vaccination.

Everyone hopes that the rates of infection in a coronavirus pandemic will reverse with vaccinations. At least it’s not up to the professional, friendly staff. Thank you, well delivered!

Timo Ylönen

Helsinki

