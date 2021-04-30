Reader ‘s opinion Vaccination rolled like the best rock and roll

I got it coronary vaccination and I wondered for a moment after my mood. There was relief but also hope. I was in a rather euphoric state. I do not want to mumble those who criticize the implementation of coronary vaccinations. I’m just asking you to look up and see how the rest of the world is doing right now.

Thank you to Finnish healthcare. At least at Tapiola Health Station, everything rolled like the best rock and roll.

Tarja Vaakanainen

Espoo

