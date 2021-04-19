Reader ‘s opinion Vaccination of election officials is puzzling

Is vaccination of election officials really more important than vaccination of health workers?

I work as a dentist in the service of the Upper Savo War. Dentists, like many other health care workers, have not yet received coronavirus vaccines.

Here in Ylä-Savo, we have worked almost normally throughout the coronavirus period. We have not made any maintenance debt. Elderly, Department of the inhabitants of a very poor condition and general ill patients most frequently used by the health services, and recently I used to customers’ questions: “Would not you have been vaccinated?”

For more than a year, we have received an average of about 10-15 patients a day. On average, we spend about 30 minutes with a patient – about 30 centimeters away – and use compressed air-producing devices in the patient’s mouth.

In comparison, the total working time of election officials, the average contact time with a client, and the distance between individuals are in a completely different category than those of dentists and many other health care workers.

Is vaccination of election officials really more important than vaccination of health care workers? A possible vote will take place only once. Many have to use health services regularly several times a month.

Why has there not been a rush to vaccinate healthcare workers?

Hannu Hietaniemi

dentist, Sonkajärvi Health Center

