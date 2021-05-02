Reader ‘s opinion Unified marking of light traffic lanes

Light The markings on the traffic routes are still very unclear, despite the fact that the Bicycle Association has been asking the Helsinki Construction Agency for clarity for years. Both pedestrians and cyclists suffer from unclear markings.

The most understandable notation is that there is a solid line in the middle of the fairway. On one side of the line is a picture of a bicycle and on the other side a picture of pedestrians.

Often, however, the solid line turns into a dashed line that obliges the cyclist to use the right side and allows the pedestrian to use the side they want. At the beginning of a solid line, there is often a picture of the bike and pedestrians on the asphalt, but they can also be interpreted as a guide for those walking in another direction (dashed line direction).

Could the labeling finally be clarified? I admit to being somewhat fickle as a pedestrian and making mistakes, but as a cyclist I can’t afford big mistakes.

Pentti Kallio

physiotherapist, Helsinki

