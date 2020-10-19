Reader ‘s opinion Underwater noise is a threat to fish and marine mammals

The main sources of underwater noise are ships and especially in the vicinity of port areas Small boats.

Man sometimes need a break from a noisy environment. Even the slightest noise causes stress, while higher noise levels can cause physical damage or other side effects.

Noise below the surface of the water is foreign to many of us. This is a scientifically recognized detrimental factor of real concern.

In the water many aquatic organisms, such as fish and marine mammals, are adversely affected by high-speed and long-range noise. High sound pressure levels interfere with the ability of organisms to communicate with each other and find prey, disrupt their behavior and may reduce the habitat of different species.

The main sources of underwater noise are ships and especially in the vicinity of port areas Small boats. The problem affects both marine areas and inland waters.

The decrease in vessel traffic at sea due to the coronavirus epidemic is likely to have brought a temporary improvement in the noise situation both below and above the surface. This situation brings relief both to underwater life and, due to the reduction of airborne noise, also to seabirds and people moving at sea.

In a larger one in the picture, the situation is more worrying. The number of ships sailing in the Baltic Sea has increased in recent decades, and according to the Baltic Sea Protection Commission Helcom, shipping is forecast to increase by about 20% by 2030.

In recent years, the underwater noise generated by ships and vessels has been momentarily around 150 decibels in the open sea area and around 160 decibels in coastal areas. These correspond to airborne noise levels of about 90 to 100 decibels. There are hardly any quiet moments in busy areas.

The annual noise monitoring of the Baltic Sea required by Finnish law has not yet been started in our sea areas, and limit values ​​for the harmful effects of underwater noise on various groups of organisms have not yet been determined. Measures to limit underwater noise are still in the drafting phase, but if implemented, they can make a significant contribution to solving the noise problem.

Underwater noise reduction is also an economic benefit. A significant part of the noise from ship traffic comes from the collapse of air bubbles in propellers, ie cavitation. Cavitation increases fuel consumption and consumes propellers.

Further research as well as innovations in this regard would be more than welcome in the near future.

Harri Kankaanpää

docent, doctor of philosophy

Okko Outinen

Master of Arts

Finnish Environment Institute

