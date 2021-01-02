No Result
Reader ‘s opinion Trotting competitions do not represent a civilized culture – horses could be released back into the wild

January 2, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Helsingin sanomat newspaper interviewed on his sports website (21.12.) Hippos’ new CEO from Sami Kauha. The interview talked about equestrian sports and horse games, making money with horses.

We no longer need a sport in which animals are used as an intermediary. The wild horse of the vast grasslands, domesticated thousands of years ago, was subjugated as a laborer and a means of transportation. Now that the machines are doing the work and we are moving with the help of the machines, the horse can be released back into the wild wildness. As a social herd animal, a horse – which can intelligently communicate to its fellow breeds – belongs to nature.

Horses form camaraderie relationships and suffer enslaved by humans. Horse riding and horse racing do not represent a civilized culture where one might ask: how would I feel about being constantly forced into certain actions without any freedom of my own?

How can the distribution of state or betting money (among other things as prizes) be continued for activities in which sentient beings act as intermediaries? The answer is not that animals are well and enthusiasts love their animals. Are horses well-pressed and do they love their caretakers more than their freedom?

Kaisa Väisänen

Bachelor of Arts, Lapinlahti

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

