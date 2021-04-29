Friday, April 30, 2021
Reader ‘s opinion Trafficking legislation does not apply to forced marriages

April 29, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

For marriage coercion is gendered violence and a violation of human rights. Forced marriages also occur in Finland.

Forced marriage is not specifically punishable in Finland and the Marriage Act does not take into account forced marriages. Trafficking legislation has been applied in individual cases. This is not enough to safeguard the rights of victims or to bring perpetrators to justice, as the Trafficking in Persons Act does not apply to all cases of forced marriage. There are only a few convictions, and few cases go to court, as HS pointed out in his meritorious case (Sunday, April 25).

In accordance with the obligations of the Istanbul Agreement, forced marriage must be provided for separately in criminal law, and the dissolution of forced marriage must be made possible other than through divorce. The Finnish state must protect the victims of forced marriage.

Natalie Gerbert

Director of the Crisis Center Monika, Monika Women’s Association

Johanna Latvala

Head of Gender Against Violence, Human Rights Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

