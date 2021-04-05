Reader ‘s opinion To understand a complex world, quantitative, qualitative and artistic knowledge is needed

Could knowledge also be, for example, a bodily activity, as is the competence of many in the arts?

Editorial (HS 3.4.) “The professor’s book reveals the dirty tricks of left-wing radicals”Set in motion Antti Hassi’s posthumously published memoirs and ended up in current political debates. The editorial contrasted the core and peripheral areas of science, which, according to the writing, include the social, humanistic, and artistic fields. Is positioned between the latter area, because I studied art education and art history.

All science – including the core of science mentioned in the editorial – is man-made. This inevitably makes it prone to errors and skew. Fortunately, there is a scientific debate that seeks to correct the information more accurately. The idea of ​​a scientist who looks at the world objectively from the outside seems impossible – after all, people themselves are, to the greatest extent possible, part of the world they look at. All knowledge is created at some time and place, which inevitably leaves its mark on it.

Is it really the case that in the 2020s, only numbers can be measured? Or could knowledge also be, for example, a bodily activity, as is the competence of many in the arts? It is clear that knowledge in different disciplines is different in nature. Instead of dividing knowledge in a dignified way into or outside the core, I would find it more fruitful to accept that understanding all kinds of knowledge is needed to understand a complex world: quantitative, qualitative, and artistic.

One of the most important things left in my hands from my studies in art and education is the constant critical examination of things and phenomena. Most strongly, however, it is reflected in self-reflection on my own actions and their rationale – not, for example, in my labeling of others as “morally dubious”. I see self-reflection as a key skill when I work as a visual arts teacher, and I can recommend it to anyone else in this society.

