Reader ‘s opinion THL’s unrealistically high full breastfeeding target is to blame for mothers and babies

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported an increase in breastfeeding of Finnish mothers. There is still a long way to go to reach the national target of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) of 80% full at 4-6 months of age. Maternity hospitals that have received and are applying for the THL baby-friendly certificate are committed to increasing breastfeeding. Supplementary milks are given according to strict criteria.

Pseudonym Baby health first (HS Opinion 30.9.) told the mother in words about the concern shared by several pediatricians. Babies do not always get enough milk, which creates dangerous situations. THL’s Riikka Ikonen and Tuovi Hakulinen responded to the author (HS Opinion 2.10.)that proper breastfeeding support under the baby-friendly program is safe, problem-solving, competent, time-consuming and voluntary.

The goal of maternity hospitals is early discharge. There is little control time. The nursing staff is busy from time to time. A demanding new information system eats up time to meet the family. Full-breastfeeding is safe if the baby is brisk, indicates hunger, the breastfeeding is successful, and breast milk has risen.

Mum may be tired, ill, recovering from a section, or raising milk more slowly, in which case the baby may be left without food despite continuous breastfeeding. Baby hunger messages can be misinterpreted and considered a period of frequent suction. The baby may also be weak and too little satisfied.

An experienced caregiver will be able to assess milk intake if there is time and if it is not predetermined that the mother’s own milk will be sufficient for a full-time baby.

The newborn will be examined by a pediatrician at the age of 1.5 to 2 days. In some babies, the weight has dropped too much, the blood sugar is low or the baby has turned yellow. Repatriation moves. Underfeed is not always safe. Often babies return home at such a young age that it is difficult to assess the rise in maternal milk.

If breastfeeding guidance has been only in line with the overall goal and not an individual assessment of the need for additional milk, the baby’s hunger may be prolonged at home. Too many healthy newborns return to the maternity hospital or child emergency room due to low milk intake. At no other stage in life is underfeeding allowed in the same way. The “Fed is best” movement describes the feelings of doctors around the world treating the side effects of full-growth goals.

THL’s 80 percent full breastfeeding target is unrealistically high and is to blame for mothers and babies. The goal should be to improve mothers ’personal guidance. Many ways lead to good breastfeeding without exhausting the mother, baby or father.

The initial stage supplemental breast-feeding milk has not been shown to reduce subsequent breast-feeding. The duration of full transfusion is affected by many internal and environmental factors. Successful breastfeeding is not a prerequisite for good motherhood, and the reluctance to breastfeed should not be an obstacle to motherhood. Not all babies want or know how to eat from the breast.

Suvi Mieskonen

Specialist in Paediatrics, Espoo

