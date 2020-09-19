Reader ‘s opinion This autumn, a wild number of prisoners in very poor condition will be transferred to prisons

The corona autumn prison population is tightening health care resources to the extreme.

Corona in the fall a record number of very poor prisoners are entering prisons. It is uncertain whether current resources will be able to safeguard the fundamental right of prisoners to adequate health care. In addition to the illnesses and deaths of prisoners, there are also threatening effects on other health care and prison safety.

During the state of interest exemption, the execution of short prison sentences of less than four months and fine conversion sentences was limited. In this way, the number of prisoners was reduced and prison epidemics were avoided. Debt debt has now begun to be discharged, and more than 4,000 “arrears” are expected in prisons in the coming months, in addition to the normal number of prisoners. The number is wild, given the prison population of 3,000.

A large proportion of prisoners are arrested. They are usually drug-addicted and deprived people who are imprisoned for short sentences, such as five days, to compensate for fines in the form of prison days.

Corona in the fall increased problems of drug addicts have emerged (HS 2.9.). Intoxicants are consumed in mixed use and in large doses, and there is no food or support services as before.

In everyday life in prison, we have seen a change in the pre-coronavirus epidemic: the health of fine prisoners has deteriorated and the need for treatment has increased. Infections, fractures, intoxication and psychotic confusions should be treated on-call either in prison or in hospitals. When the necessary urgent nursing work fills the days, there is not enough time for preventive or civilian support work. Effective prison health care would support the conditions for prisoners to do crime in the civilian world.

Proper and adequately resourced health care would prevent institutional deaths, ease hospital emergency workloads, and maintain institutional safety.

Samuel Adouchief

district chief physician

Juha Hiltunen

Nurse, Prison Health Care, Southern Finland

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.