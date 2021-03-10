Reader ‘s opinion There should be more case-by-case consideration in the vaccination schedule

For example, my sister with incurable cancer could get a little more life expectancy with the vaccine.

Thirty my sister from helsinki, the mother of a one-year-old daughter, suffers from rapidly progressing and incurable cancer.

Due to a serious illness and severe treatments, my sister’s immune system is non-existent, and doctors estimate that a coronavirus infection would very likely be deadly to her.

I am shocked by the fact that my sister is still not possible to get koronarokotetta, even though the population of Finland is the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), according vaccinated for almost ten per cent. It seems that seriously ill people under the age of 50 have been forgotten in the vaccine order.

My sister is unable to isolate herself from her home as she has to go for cancer treatments weekly. This week, due to a high fever triggered by cancer, he had to go to the emergency department at Haartman Hospital, where he waited four hours for a doctor’s appointment – in the same lobby as corona-positive patients. It is also very difficult to arrange the treatment of an infant so that a possible Korona exposure does not occur.

I call for faster vaccination of adults with a life-threatening illness that predisposes to serious coronavirus disease.

I think the vaccination schedule should allow for some kind of case-by-case consideration: for example, my sister could get a little more life expectancy with the vaccine.

Finland’s strict vaccination line also differs from many other European countries. My 40-year-old friend, a cancer patient living in Paris, was among the first French to be vaccinated, while Helsinki is considering moving the times of young people at risk even further.

Worried sister

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.