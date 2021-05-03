Reader ‘s opinion There must be no excesses in the protection of the Saimaa ringed seal

I wonder when it is desired to ban almost all lake delicacies from our own shores for the sake of the Saimaa ringed seal.

Before During Corona, I was able to visit Spain. As the sun rose, my wife and I admired the balcony of the hotel on the seafront promenade in Andalusia as fishermen set out in the morning to fish with their boats.

Similarly, in Saimaa, fishermen and residents of archipelago villages have, for centuries, taken their gear to blue backs and lake coves. After all, the lakes provide the best possible food for us Savoans as well.

Now I wonder when it is desired to ban fishing for lake delicacies from our own shores almost totally because of the Saimaa ringed seal. That is why I wonder why the current restrictions have led to a good growth of the ringed seal.

Here, too, we have wanted to protect the ringed seal by making part-time net fishing bans for each community. In my own partnership, it was the decisions to protect the seal that were made for the following years.

The current restrictions have been adopted here. But the plans to extend the Saimaa net fishing ban until the end of July feel like a total ban. It is not understood here. In July, Saimaa, Finland’s largest lake area, should not be fished normally.

The protection of the ringed seal should be seen broadly. There are two perspectives: the life of a seal and the life of a human being. As is well known, the ringed seal was trapped in the Saimaa area after the ice age closed. Norpa’s existence on Lake Saimaa is the result of a major trend of natural change. This change is still going on.

My home island has always had an ice road connection to the city in the winter. But it has not been possible to make ice tea in a few winters. The same is true of snowdrifts. After all, the ringed seal nests in snowdrifts. When the snowdrifts finally disappear, then what to do?

If only we could tame a seal like a dog in his day. Norppahan is a sociable, playful animal and does not shy away from humans. Even if the ringed seal gets used to nesting in the wooden nest structures we make.

I think the most thoughtless thing would be a ban on fishing, ie restricting the livelihoods of local people and city dwellers who enjoy their summer cottages in blue Lake Saimaa, Finland’s largest lake area, where there is plenty of lake delicacy. Food has been brought to the table here even when hunger has been seen elsewhere. It is downright absurd to ban catching and thus eating fish living on your home beach.

Hannu Leskinen

Born in Saimaa, Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.