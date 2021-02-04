Reader ‘s opinion There must be enough parking spaces in Helsinki

Those who need a car will also need a parking space.

Helsinki needs a car. Helsinki residents also need a parking space for their car. Helsinki’s public transport can be any good, the bike paths are great and the kickboards are for everyone. The problems start when a Helsinki resident goes to a cottage in the province, to meet friends or parents or on holiday in their home country. To do this, you must have a car and a place for a car in Helsinki.

Of course, you can take a trip using public transport, but public transport in the province often does not have public access traffic. The distance to the destination can be several more kilometers. And even if you can get to the cottage by taxi, for example, the daily needs taken care of by taxi are by no means simple. Taxi reform has brought more difficulties to it. Maybe a taxi is not available.

Parking spaces in Helsinki are also necessary, for example, for grandparents who come from the province to meet children and grandchildren. You have to come in your own car, because there is no public transport when you leave home. There may be heavy loads involved. In Helsinki, parking is not easy to find or is not intended for visitors. And if a place is found, parking is at worst limited to two hours.

It is understandable that parking spaces have to be found, but the fact that they are purposefully reduced and parking is made more difficult does not contribute to the situation of Helsinki residents or those coming from outside the Helsinki metropolitan area. Those who need a car will also need a parking space.

Ari Lindqvist

pensioner, Savitaipale

