Reader ‘s opinion There is still room for improvement in the administration of the Security of Supply Center

The IGC must be able to act in a planned and long-term manner, but it must also be able to act explosively quickly and wisely when an threat scenario approaches or strikes.

Security of supply center (IGC) CEO Janne Känkänen wrote (HS Guest Pen 17.5.)that a long-term commitment is needed to build a Security of Supply Center. The writing was good and necessary. The IGC’s strategy and performance targets have been meritly reformed since the IGC in the spring of 2020.

In the corporate world today, in addition to the company’s purpose, values ​​and strategy, special attention is paid to good governance. The IGC’s governance and way of operating were built at a time when Finland and the whole world were very different.

The IGC has two institutions: a board of directors and a managing director. The Government appoints the members of the IGC’s Board of Directors and “takes over” the President and CEO of the IGC. The Board of Directors is responsible for, among other things, managing the operations of the IGC, and the CEO is responsible for, among other things, managing the operations and administration of the IGC in accordance with the instructions given by the Board.

The Chairman of the Board is an official of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, and the other members represent five other Ministries and four members represent the business community and its companies. In a tight spot, there is a risk that the ministry or other party that elected the board member will want to give instructions to its “own” representative or CEO.

The government and each of its members should be able to assess, independently and independently of other interests, how best to contribute to the implementation of the IGC’s mission and to a bold reform. The board should be able to elect and, if necessary, dismiss the CEO. If the Council of State were dissatisfied with the work of the IGC or its government, it could choose a better government for the IGC.

The IGC’s governance model should be clear, as its effectiveness is tested when operating conditions are difficult and schedules are challenging. Based on last year’s performance, there seems to be room for improvement in the IGC’s governance model.

Jorma Eloranta

mountain councilor, Helsinki

