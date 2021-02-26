Reader ‘s opinion There is still much to learn from the Baltic Sea

An important research issue in Suomenlinna is related to the numerous wrecks of wooden ships in the area and their investigation stories in the services of different states.

In Suomenlinna there are exceptional opportunities to bring up the eloquent maritime history. Ilari Kurri (HS Opinion 22.2.) presented the sea fortress with its wreckage and active shipyard activities, continuing the discussion about maritime Helsinki started by maritime historian Mikko Huhtamiehi (HS Opinion 9.2.).

Suomenlinna is an exceptionally suitable environment for presenting the long-term relationship between the Baltic Sea and man. Our hectic and dopamine-filled time misses a sense of the roots that the historical dimension can provide. Walking on the ramparts of Suomenlinna is already a first aid. It arouses curiosity about the past – what could we draw from there for our own well-being?

The international role of Suomenlinna provides an opportunity to bring new perspectives to the important issues of our time about equality and climate change. The latest research program “Forgotten Fleet” has just been launched (2021–2026) at Stockholm University. At the heart of the program are the wrecks of the Navy and their biographies in the time range 1450–1850.

Finland is involved in the National Board of Antiquities and its partners, especially in a marine archeological research project focusing on Suomenlinna. An important research issue for Suomenlinna is related to the numerous wrecks of wooden ships in the area and their survival stories in the service of different states.

In Finland, the start year 2021 will be used to launch the project, engage the authors and apply for funding from various sources.

Let’s learn together to look deeper into the Baltic Sea. It is so much more than a surface reflecting clouds.

Minna Koivikko

marine archaeologist, National Board of Antiquities

coordinator, The End of Glory Days project

