Reader ‘s opinion There is not much praise in the meal bag

School food should be a “full free meal” under the Basic Education Act, even during a coronavirus pandemic. Now, for the third week in a row, Vantaa has offered the same food as a meal bag: one kilo of whole oat flakes, a vegetable pea soup jar, a ready-to-eat meal, mushroom risotto (just add water), crispbread, margarine, a piece of throat, two tomatoes and a liter of fruit soup. Does a high school student eat this same food as their main course for the third week? Eat if you are absolutely compelled and there is nothing else available at home.

The contents of a meal bag are by no means a nutritious and complete meal package. For two school days, the food must be oatmeal. Where did the manufacturers of varied school food disappear when there are no diners in the school now? What are they doing now? Could it not have been possible to prepare ordinary school food and pack it for those in need of food in smaller batches? Could it not have been possible to distribute to those in need the lost food left in kindergartens and other institutions? As a Vantaa taxpayer, I would have liked economical, uncomplicated and more sensible solutions for school meals for young people.

Sanna Ylönen

Vantaa

