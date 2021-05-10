Reader ‘s opinion There is no need for a Constitutional Court

Even if the members appointed to the Constitutional Court are politically non-aligned, they often have their own strong personal values ​​and worldview.

Lately especially those who have received legal training have suggested (e.g. HS Opinion 7.5. and 10.5.) on the interpretation of the Constitution by a separate Constitutional Court instead of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs, as the current system is considered political.

However, examples from around the world show that the various supreme constitutional rights are also political and elitist.

It is, first of all, who would appoint the members to the Constitutional Court. Secondly, how can politics and a value-oriented world of values ​​be eliminated from choices?

Even if the members appointed to the Constitutional Court are politically non-aligned, they often have their own strong personal values ​​and worldview. And on the other hand, the choice would probably be made from a fairly small group of experts: the same small elite of legal scholars there would consider things.

I think the current system is quite working.

Matti Piipari

sociologist, Kotka

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.