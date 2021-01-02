Reader ‘s opinion There is no home for a disabled young person in Espoo

Tiina Halttunen illuminated in his opinion paper (HS 19.12.) Espoo urban planning decision making. Thanks for that.

The article clearly explains the reasons why a young person born and raised in Espoo with a physical, developmental or speech disability cannot find a home in Espoo. He is not a desired and desired group of residents. The solution is to move to nearby municipalities, preferably near the Uusimaa border.

Has the national Kehas project slipped past Espoo’s urban planning and cross-border municipalities?

In January 2010, the Government approved a decision-in-principle program for the organization of housing and related services for the mentally handicapped in 2010–2015. The decision-in-principle outlined individual housing solutions as future guidelines and set the goal of reducing the number of institutional care places.

In addition, the program set out to find solutions to the housing needs of adults with intellectual disabilities moving from their childhood homes.

The lack of suitable housing in Espoo is a plug for the independence of a disabled young person and a health risk for a parent who has been a caregiver for up to twenty years. The time for the boys and institutional living in the back chamber is over.

Tiina Halttunen’s solution was to return to her hometown. Our plan is a lottery win, moving to another country and personal help without a resource constraint.

Tiina Gyllenberg

Espoo

