Yle dealt with (20 January) joint procurement of customer and patient information systems by four hospital districts (Aster project). This project is another example of how big money is used to acquire foreign SOTE systems in Finland.

The cost of the project has proven unclear to both professionals and decision makers. These SOTE information systems, which are paid for with tax money, are significant purchases, and Finns have the right to receive comparable and reliable information on their costs.

According to Yle’s case, the direct cost of the Aster system is about 286 million euros, which includes the delivery, access rights and maintenance of the system for ten years.

According to media reports, Siun Soten’s share of the Aster project would be about 81 million euros over ten years. The current cost level of Mediconsult’s Mediatri patient information system currently in use in the region is only about one-third of these estimated annual costs for Aster.

If the current domestic system is upgraded to a Sote-like Sote system solution, the cost in the region for the next ten years will be around € 55 million. The estimated price of Aster for Siun sotel is thus more than 1.5 times higher than the upgrade of the current domestic patient information system. Why is the difference in the cost estimates of the domestic and foreign system so blatant?

The comparison is also complicated by the fact that it is not known how the costs of foreign system projects have taken into account the adaptation of the systems to the Finnish SOTE system. Deployment means years of adaptation work that will be paid for by hospital districts. This is also a significant question from a time management perspective: when nursing staff spend a large portion of their working time crashing systems, how does patient work?

It is worrying that we seem to be repeating the same mistakes. It is well known that the cost of recent major sote information system acquisitions has risen significantly from plan. However, the new systems have not been able to demonstrate the facts about the efficiency gains they seek. For example, the introduction of the American Epic information system in Denmark, which corresponds to the Apotti hospital district in Helsinki and Uusimaa, has not yet brought efficiency gains, although the goal has been to save about 100 million euros a year.

We challenge industry players to engage in a constructive discussion on the costs of SOTE systems. Openness and transparency are a prerequisite for effective cooperation and in the interests of us all.

Tommi Salaspuro

CEO, Mediconsult oy

