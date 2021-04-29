Reader ‘s opinion There does not seem to be a desire in Helsinki to measure services

Urban geography Assistant Professor Venla Bernelius proposed a metric to identify schools in need of support (HS 28.4). By monitoring the measurement results, city decision-makers could target resources and measures to the school.

In June 2020, we proposed to the Helsinki City Councilors that qualitative indicators be set for early childhood education, because no transparent information has been produced on the resources of kindergartens and the legality of the practices of early childhood education services.

Unfortunately, the City of Helsinki does not seem to have a desire for qualitative measurement. Our proposal led to a council initiative, which was acknowledged at the council meeting on 2 November 2020: “Helsinki will continue its evaluation work in a theoretical framework based on research by the National Assessment Center.”

We have not seen any real concrete measures. If the city does not want to open up the realities of early childhood education, are there as few desires for schools?

Salla Brunou

Tytti-Lotta Ojala

Helsinki

