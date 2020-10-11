Reader ‘s opinion There are valid grounds for increasing plot rents

Helsinki must charge market rent for the land it owns for the sake of equality.

Sandra Hagman wrote (HS Opinion 9.10.)that residential rents should not be at market prices. As examples, he cited the typical 1950s suburbs of Maunula, Roihuvuori and Herttoniemi, where land leases were signed more than 60 years ago – at a time when the value of building land in Helsinki was only a fraction of what it is now.

Leases of numerous residential buildings in these areas have been renewed in recent years and brought to their current level. These rental plots are owned by the City of Helsinki.

Contrary to what Hagman wrote, owners of apartments on their own land pay for the land, it is only included in the price of the apartment.

People living on a rented plot pay for the plot in consideration, either as maintenance fee or now more often in a separate plot rent. The plot lease consideration is more transparent, because then the shareholders will be able to easily find out what the share of the plot is in the cost of housing.

The City of Helsinki is obliged to charge market rent for the land it owns due to the equality of its citizens. The lower rent would be an income transfer from other city dwellers to those living on the rented plot.

The city has rental housing for those city dwellers who, for one reason or another, are unable to buy or rent an apartment on the open market. In addition, the city cannot support owner-occupied housing by not charging housing companies or individual tenants a market rent for the plot. That is not in the interests of the people of Helsinki.

If the plot rent were not made at market prices, a situation could arise in which the parallel plots would have a very different level of rent depending on when the contract was concluded. This also does not support the equality of the townspeople.

Pertti Sivonen

real estate agent, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.