Reader ‘s opinion There are too few vaccination points in Helsinki

Pertti Kuusisto stated (HS Opinion 20.2.)that Helsinki’s vaccination points are in awkward places. I’ve been wondering the same thing. Would it be the case that tens of thousands of retirees and hundreds of thousands of working-age people want to run as cheaply as possible for the city?

The situation for those to be vaccinated would be significantly improved if there were about three times as many vaccination points as at present, and vaccinations for people over the age of 80 would be transferred to local health centers.

Seppo Toivonen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.