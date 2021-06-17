Reader ‘s opinion There are still many shortcomings in the realization of the rights of the elderly

Strong lobbying and determined action on grievances are needed so that we can improve the situation of different sections of the population.

Parliament is currently considering a government proposal to create a senior ombudsman, and the new law is due to enter into force as early as July. There are still many shortcomings and shortcomings in the realization of the rights of the elderly. It is therefore important that we now have a person whose main task is to work hard to improve the rights of the elderly.

The role of the future Ombudsman for the Elderly is to strengthen the position of the elderly population, to promote the consultation of older people in decision-making concerning them and to address any grievances that may arise. The Commissioner cooperates with other authorities, experts and organizations.

In addition, the Commissioner will promote information and information on older people, as well as promote co-operation between actors dealing with older people. The Ombudsman for the Elderly also reports regularly to the Council of State and Parliament.

We have long seen how important the Ombudsman for Children does in Finland to realize the rights of children and young people and to raise grievances. The future Commissioner for the Elderly will have the same goal.

In the context of the forthcoming social and health care reform, it is also important that adequate lobbying be implemented at an early stage in future welfare areas.

It would now be worth considering whether, for example, the activities of ombudsmen for the elderly could be launched in the regions, whose task would be to take care of the realization of the rights of the elderly in their own territory and at the same time act as a liaison with municipal councils.

There are also major shortcomings in the implementation of the rights of people with disabilities, and the establishment of the Office and Office of the Ombudsman for People with Disabilities should therefore also be discussed. The task of this would be to ensure the implementation of the UN Disability Convention and thus also the equal rights of people with disabilities in Finland.

Strong lobbying and determined action on grievances are needed so that we can improve the situation of different sections of the population. Adequate support measures and preventive and rehabilitative activities belong to everyone, regardless of wealth. At the same time, these measures will save future sote costs.

Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen

Member of Parliament (sd), Joensuu

