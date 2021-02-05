Reader ‘s opinion There are several compelling reasons for postponing the municipal elections

So far, no information has been shown on how to conduct municipal elections safely.

President Tarja Halonen was asked about Yle In the morning (30.1.), should the municipal elections be postponed due to the coronavirus. He replied that he currently firmly believes that the election is on time. However, I think it would be better to whistle the game over because of the coronavirus now rather than the fifteenth day.

I am the same lines as Political Science, Emeritus Professor Heikki Paloheimo. Distinguished election expert Paloheimo urged the government to take urgent action to postpone the municipal elections in the autumn due to high risks (HS Opinion 27.1.). He considered it possible that advance polling stations and polling stations could become coronavirus links across the country. It may also be the case that older people do not go to the polls for fear of a coronavirus.

Sanna Marinin (sd) The government’s line still seems to be that the municipal elections be held on time, i.e. on April 18th. Thus, despite the fact that ministers and health experts remind side on a daily basis, how serious the disease is and how to protect yourself against it and fight to keep. The election is expected to take place in April. At the same time, it is warned that the pandemic will continue and may worsen. I wonder about this.

In the worst case scenario, the government plans to regulate the lives of its citizens with a heavy hand. Over the course of the spring, there may be restrictions on movement and assembly, closures of public spaces, mask breaks, and extensive quarantine recommendations or even regulations. These are very ill-suited to elections, which should democratically and equally elect councils for Finnish municipalities.

I am not addressing here how the shift of the election struggle and debate to social media can affect the support of different parties. Someone benefits, someone suffers. However, to the extent that I predict that the turnout will be closer to this expenditure than five to sixty. Then you could talk about a stubble election.

For now there is no visible information on how municipal elections are conducted safely.

How are safety clearances at polling stations managed? How are voters identified behind masks? How are ballot boxes with pencils disinfected in the footsteps of each voter? There should be clear answers to these if the government stays firmly in line and does not propose to Parliament that the election be postponed.

In times of coronavirus, it is assured everywhere that decisions are made about health first. The same is true of hope now. Otherwise, the coronavirus may be the biggest winner of the municipal elections.

Tarmo Ropponen

Yle’s election commentator in 1975–2006, Helsinki

