Reader ‘s opinion There are no easy solutions to the challenges of demanding substitute maintenance

The vast majority of children placed in adolescence need multidisciplinary, demanding foster care that meets the needs of, among others, severely traumatized, substance-abusing, and aggressively behaving youth.

Child protection substitute care exceeds the news threshold through unpleasant events. Years of problems and structural shortcomings are of less interest.

Avoiding the top of the iceberg triggers a formula familiar to child protection work: let’s go out to put out fires and look for quick solutions. However, the challenges of foster care are such that there are no simple, quick, or cheap solutions to them. Despite studies and numerous proposals for measures, the problems of the child protection service system have not been resolved.

The daily life of institutional care also includes the implementation of restrictive measures. During 2020, more than 3,500 restriction measures were made in state school homes to ensure the safety of children.

In addition to solid competence, the demanding task also requires securing the operating conditions, for example through legislative changes.

Just as children in need of demanding foster care need support and safe structures around them, so do those who organize and provide foster care need multidisciplinary support and co-operation.

An open debate is also needed on surrogate care situations where workers are threatened, beaten or subjected to planned violence. In 2020, there were more than 450 critical situations in state school homes. Instead of balloting responsibility, we need to find solutions genuinely together.

An important basis for the development of effective practices and structures is knowledge. Children’s expertise and the expertise of professionals complement each other. In addition to the use of restrictive measures, research information is needed on the quality and effectiveness of substitute care. In addition to creating a realistic knowledge-based picture and a common state of mind, meeting the challenges requires a long-term allocation of resources to improve the situation.

Kaisa Lepola

Director, State Child Welfare Units

Pia Eriksson

specialist researcher, child protection competence center

Department of Health and Welfare

