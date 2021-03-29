Reader ‘s opinion There are grounds for the right to deduct housing company loans

Housing company loans are used to pay for the construction of a home or a basic improvement such as a pipe repair. Why should a home investor not deduct such investment investment for tax purposes?

Housing and construction in an interview with Minister Krista Mikkonen (Green) (HS 22.3) took a firm stance on the right to deduct financial compensation paid by housing investors, calling this right, among other things, “favorable” and “planed” for housing investors. The Minister even stated that there was an “element of business support”.

Such claims are strange for those who work with tax law on a daily basis. Housing company loans are used to pay for the construction or renovation of an apartment, such as plumbing repairs. Why should a home investor not deduct such investment investment for tax purposes?

The argument is on the same level as someone pushing for such a change that restaurant entrepreneurs would no longer be allowed to deduct the purchase price of a pizza oven or dishwasher for tax purposes and income taxes would have to be paid on the gross price of restaurant dishes sold.

No tax law arguments have been sought to limit the right to deduct housing company loans. In reality, the change would discriminate against small home investors. Large investors would be allowed to further reduce the acquisition costs of buildings and renovations.

The initiative is said to address household indebtedness, which has risen from 100% before the financial crisis to 130% of disposable income as a result of expansionary monetary policy.

The disease is properly localized, but the proposed treatment is wrong and leads to new, different problems.

Heikki Vesikansa

Lawyer, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.