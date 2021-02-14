Reader ‘s opinion The world’s population is not fed without animals

Animal production is an essential part of food security both in Finland and all over the world.

Livestock production has recently come under increasing criticism. Livestock production is considered to be a resource-efficient resource, and methane produced by ruminants in digestion is a global warming gas, like carbon dioxide.

The trend towards increasing use of vegetarian food is a global trend. This development is welcome in terms of global resilience and climate change mitigation, but it does not rule out the need for complementary livestock production.

Humanity will not be able to feed without animal products now or in the foreseeable future. Animal production is an essential part of food security both in Finland and all over the world. The importance of livestock production for Finland’s food supply became concretely apparent during the Great Famine of 1867–1868 and during the wars. Cereal-based agriculture proved to be uncertain. This was the basis for the determined development of livestock production based on research, teaching and advice.

Important the milestone was a method developed for the preservation of grass fodder, for which A. I Virtanen received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1945. Over the decades, it has developed a dairy feeding system suitable for our conditions that takes full advantage of the unrivaled ability of ruminants to convert unusable biomass into human food.

Animal breeding, for example, has increased the production capacity of dairy cows so much that now one cow produces as much milk a year as five animals in the 1950s.

Finnish livestock producers are well trained and operate in the digital age. Animal monitoring is individual and their welfare is at the heart of profitable production. Finnish livestock producers deserve appreciation and praise, not blame.

As we extend forecasts of the need for livestock products to the world’s entire population, the need will become even more apparent. It is estimated that about 20 percent and about 30 percent of the energy needs of the world’s population come from animal products. Forecasts point to an increase in demand for livestock products in the coming decades as income levels increase.

In Western countries, such as Finland, the consumption of milk and red meat is declining. The concentration of the population in cities unfortunately means an increase in large livestock units in production.

Mankind needs domestic animals for many other needs in addition to food production. Livestock production works ecologically and in the most environmentally friendly way when integrated with crop production. Animals enrich our lives in many ways and deserve good care.

Esko Poutiainen

Professor Emeritus of Animal Science, Kuopio

