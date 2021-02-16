Reader ‘s opinion The world’s population is fed sustainably only through crop production

The truths of the famine and war years do not work in today’s world. By sticking to the past, we will not solve food crises or extinction waves.

Zoology Professor Emeritus Esko Poutiainen presented (HS Opinion 14.2.) food security requires animal production. The view represents a narrow perspective in one area.

Strange arguments are beginning to emerge in the defense of animal production. Poutiainen defends animal production because a Finn was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1945 for feed production.

Poutiainen wrote that animals “enrich our lives in many ways” and deserve “good care”. But what is the relationship of the consumer to a cattle from which a calf is taken for human consumption because of milk? What care does a broiler who lives in a few weeks in factory conditions and dies after a cramped journey in a busy slaughterhouse get?

The truths of the famine and war years do not work in today’s world. Livestock production affects the living space of wild animals and human dominance in land use. It is not as domestic and dependable as it is understood.

Poutiainen has passed a development that is making a transition to plant-based products. It was recently reported that Fazer aims to become one of the leading plant-based food producers in Northern Europe.

Changes in consumption are influenced by many things, such as increased awareness of animal production and an increased understanding of the problems of animal use caused by a pandemic. One third of the current arable land area would be enough to feed the world’s population, and the rest could be reforested.

Support policy against the rake. By sticking to the past, we will not solve food crises or extinction waves.

Ethical aspects were also forgotten about Poutiainen’s writing. In production, the animal is seen as a commodity, and there are ethical issues associated with all forms of production. From an animal’s point of view, breeding means, among other things, awkward movement and death at a young age.

We do not need large-scale animal production, and while the downsizing of production will soon be unrealistic, a significant reduction in it is the most sustainable way in terms of food security, the climate crisis and diversity.

Tiina Ollila

Master of Philosophy, Dissertation Researcher, Porvoo

Taru Konst

Doctor of Philosophy, Licentiate of Economics, Rusko

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.