Reader ‘s opinion The word fair is ill-suited to crime

Liisa Päivikki Ailio wrote (HS Opinion 4.1.) abuse of the word fair. In addition to unimaginative overuse, a word is often associated with connections to which it does not fit. The use of the word fair in crimes is particularly annoying.

In Hesar (31.12.) was informed of the judgment of the Helsinki Court of Appeal in a case of rape of a minor. According to the news, the average punishment for similar acts has been “just over three years and ten months”. This raises the question of whether the journalist considers other judgments to be unfair. According to the news, the rape “continued for more than an hour”.

In drunk driving cases that have led to accidents, the driver is most often said to have been “fairly drunk” in the event of an accident.

Kari Häkkinen

Helsinki

