No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion The word fair is ill-suited to crime

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 5, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Liisa Päivikki Ailio wrote (HS Opinion 4.1.) abuse of the word fair. In addition to unimaginative overuse, a word is often associated with connections to which it does not fit. The use of the word fair in crimes is particularly annoying.

In Hesar (31.12.) was informed of the judgment of the Helsinki Court of Appeal in a case of rape of a minor. According to the news, the average punishment for similar acts has been “just over three years and ten months”. This raises the question of whether the journalist considers other judgments to be unfair. According to the news, the rape “continued for more than an hour”.

In drunk driving cases that have led to accidents, the driver is most often said to have been “fairly drunk” in the event of an accident.

Kari Häkkinen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Barcelona and Espanyol already played at the Camp Nou half a century ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.