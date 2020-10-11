Reader ‘s opinion The word dropout is good

Jukka Hacklin (HS Opinion 29.9.) is concerned about the nesting of the word school dropout in language. Concern is partly relevant to the stigma of the student. However, the term is in no way derogatory, on the contrary.

A dropout refers to a student who has dropped out of school for one reason or another and does not receive a graduation certificate. This prevents the transition to vocational or other studies. There are many reasons for falling off the sled, and schools are doing multi-level and professional work with different parties to get these “fallen apples” back into the basket. Another possible term for a dropout would be a school dropout.

Today, we use softer expressions compared to previous years. For example, nursing homes are service homes, cleaners, facility caretakers or cleaners, wars crises and surveillance classes for special categories. Partly behind this is a change in content from where the word was originally created.

The term drop is good and soft enough as long as it is not addressed and is not used only as a hallmark nickname. That is enough to illustrate how serious the issue is in general.

Leo Vossi

school attendance assistant, Vantaa

