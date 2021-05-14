Reader ‘s opinion The word caring gives a positive image of nursing

Amanda Ahola (HS Opinion 9.5.) emphasized the demanding nature of the work of midwives, whose reputation is hampered by the associated use of the word caring, as it creates an image which has a negative effect on wage developments. The word caring is neither wrong nor bad in the profession of midwife but rather it gives a true and positive picture of it.

Wage developments are understandably important, but they hardly depend on imagination, but on prevailing labor market factors.

Reima Larki

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.