Saturday, May 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion The word caring gives a positive image of nursing

by admin
May 14, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Amanda Ahola (HS Opinion 9.5.) emphasized the demanding nature of the work of midwives, whose reputation is hampered by the associated use of the word caring, as it creates an image which has a negative effect on wage developments. The word caring is neither wrong nor bad in the profession of midwife but rather it gives a true and positive picture of it.

Wage developments are understandably important, but they hardly depend on imagination, but on prevailing labor market factors.

Reima Larki

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #word #caring #positive #image #nursing

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

WSJ learns about the disbandment of a group of hackers that attacked the Colonial Pipeline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?