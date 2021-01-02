Reader ‘s opinion The withering of the countryside is shaking the whole of Finland

Without a vibrant countryside, there is also no vibrant city.

In Finland Migration between urban and rural areas and the concentration of the population in urban areas have been discussed throughout independence. This has a significant impact on the vitality of rural areas and also on ensuring urban development.

Several speeches – especially by city leaders – recall urbanization as a global phenomenon. It is good to remember that this is by no means new, but that the phenomenon has been going on in Europe for hundreds of years.

Free a vibrant countryside is also not a vibrant city. At the beginning of the century, industry in Finland grew strongly and workers were needed in urban factories. At the same time, the countryside fed the urban population. During the war, as now in the time of the coronavirus, the countryside provided refuge for mothers and children from enemy bombing and the army was fed by rural production. Could the countryside also be a security in future epidemic battles?

During the reconstruction, tenacious, hard-working and long-time towns were needed to build cities. They came again from the countryside, where they had become accustomed to doing long days and learned the craftsmanship with it. Rural men and women built cities and at the same time the countryside fed the urban population.

As technology advances primary production in rural areas no longer needed as many factors, and rural areas began to produce student materials for educational institutions established in cities. The boys and girls of the farm went to colleges and universities, and the siblings left on the land took care of the availability of raw materials for the production of industrialized food and wood processing.

One important aspect remains the admission of students to urban educational institutions. Why does Finland suffer from the constantly declining age groups of the young generation? We no longer have large families in the countryside from which young people are drawn to study in the cities and thus in working life.

Our in our time the countryside has changed. The production of raw materials is still a basic rural activity, but the importance of well-being for urbanized people is becoming increasingly important. We must ensure that in the future, people living in cities have the opportunity to enjoy Finland in every corner of the country. At the same time, we must keep in mind the Finn’s relationship with nature and its preservation in the coming centuries. Fostering our mental health requires consideration for nature and the countryside.

Urban citizens must also be guaranteed services in rural areas when they need them. This will not only be achieved by concentrating things, but by creating hybrid solutions such as multi-location housing and teleworking.

In the process taxation needs to be developed towards the use of renewable nature and its renewable resources. There must be a clear emphasis on nature-saving elements in taxation. It could be a reduction in payroll and property taxes by raising VAT on resource-intensive products and services. At the same time, taxation on human labor services should be reduced.

The countryside is Finland’s future shampoo when we correctly understand our own opportunities and the changing world.

Petri Koivula

Mayor, Padasjoki

graduate engineer and supervisor

