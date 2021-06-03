Reader ‘s opinion The way the city handles town plan changes leads to an inflamed atmosphere

If the opinions of the residents and the alternative zoning and signatures they have drawn up are not taken into account, what are the means of influence?

Influencing changes to the town plan in Helsinki have been made difficult and unequal for local residents.

A four-storey apartment building was unexpectedly zoned in Maunula in the park on the border of small house plots. Thanks to the efforts of the residents, the possibility of a terraced house was incorporated into the formula at the plan proposal stage. Later, however, the city took the plot into its senior house rental production, stating that it is not most sensible to implement senior housing as a terraced house. In this way, the city watered down the consultation of local residents on a small scale.

It is worrying that the reconciliation of different perspectives and interests ultimately depends on the zoner who hits the area, leading to inequality in Helsinki’s influence – in some town plan changes, small-scale is the zoner’s starting point and in others not, even if the plot characteristics are very similar.

If the opinions of the residents and the alternative zoning and signatures they have drawn up are not taken into account, what are the means of influence? Administrative law for one layer or genuine co-operation?

Maunula is home to great people, and I warmly welcome new ones, but I’m afraid the city’s way of handling town plan changes will lead to an inflamed atmosphere.

Salla Alopaeus

Maunula, Helsinki

