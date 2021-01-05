No Result
Reader ‘s opinion The vote for Malmi Airport will be in April

Bhavi Mandalia
January 5, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

“No. here the residents decide the affairs of the city. ”

This rude statement has been heard from the administration elsewhere than in Helsinki. The truth must be that today the delegates vote in their own interests, respecting the will of the party rather than their constituents. Therefore, the opinion of the majority of residents is often ignored, as is now the case for the future of Malmi Airport.

Markku Alanen (HS Opinion 3.1.) hoped for the right of Helsinki residents to decide their own affairs. Here he hit the nail on the head.

In the forthcoming municipal elections, each candidate must be required to have a clear opinion on the future of the airport in good time. An important task for the media is to ensure that voters know which of the candidates are committed to continuing operations at Malmi and which are not. The city council has the power to undo stupid decisions, even though the euros wasted on planning work may be flipping. Descendants still give thanks.

Those who have set about destroying the airport will probably have to worry hard about the spring elections, as there is now a rush to try to replace planes with excavators.

Matti Parpola

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

