Reader ‘s opinion The voice of local communities must be heard at the Conference on the Future of Europe

Municipalities and regions must be fully involved in the planning and implementation of the recovery.

Europe has now shaken the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year. It has forced us to limit the lives of our citizens and to take unprecedented measures quickly. The coronavirus has tragically claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in the European Union.

In these difficult times, one million regional and local councilors in more than 300 regions and 90,000 municipalities have tackled challenges and served people living in Europe’s regions, cities and municipalities.

Pandemic crisis has shown that our local communities are the foundation of our Union. As local decision-makers, we have a great responsibility to provide, among other things, health services, education and social services in these difficult times.

Despite the unprecedented difficulties, we have found new ways to stimulate research, promote entrepreneurship, adapt the local economy and work with civil society. We have fought side by side with the health staff.

Coming months are still difficult for all of us, but the vaccination campaign brings hope. Efforts must now be made to avoid vaccine competition between and within Member States and a gap in access to vaccines that increases inequalities between regions, cities and municipalities. As the pandemic knows no borders, the EU must also help developing countries to vaccinate their populations as smoothly and comprehensively as possible.

The pandemic is jeopardizing the SOTE systems, the internal market and also the strategy by which Europe is to make the green transition and digitalisation. Huge stimulus measures have already been launched in the United States and China. It is also essential for the EU and each country to take swift action to boost the economy.

EU funds must be used effectively to support the recovery of our local communities. Municipalities and regions must be fully involved in the planning and implementation of EU and national recovery measures and ensure that they respond to profound societal changes, such as the climate crisis, the digitalisation of our economies and demographic change.

The EU Recovery Package is an important demonstration of solidarity between Member States. It will help all the European Union’s economies to recover from the crisis. It is absolutely essential to ensure that investment builds sustainable growth.

European The conference on the future, now launched on Europe Day on 9 May, provides an opportunity to strengthen the EU’s democratic functioning and capacity for reform. The aim of the conference must be honest interaction with citizens. Through local communities, we can best give people living in our cities and municipalities the opportunity to make their voices heard.

By being innovative and by increasing cooperation, we can increase citizens’ confidence in our common European project, strengthen the democratic structure of the EU and bring Europe closer to its citizens.

Apostles Tzitzikost

The President of the Committee of the Regions

Markku Markkula

Chairman of the Finnish delegation to the Committee of the Regions

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.