Reader ‘s opinion The vocational school crisis cannot be solved by money alone

Marja Sannikan in the program Amis is in crisis (Yle 12.3.) Did not catch up with the real problems of the education system. Primary school has been considered a fundamental pillar of equal development, but already there some young people feel that they are nowhere to be found. Almost everyone passes it, but often the literacy and numeracy skills of many young people remain so weak that they make postgraduate studies difficult.

The decision to choose a joint application is difficult for a young person. How many really know what they want to do when they grow up? Highly successful people do not choose a vocational school because they want to ensure good preparation for postgraduate studies. In high school, they get time to consider.

Young people are assured that a vocational bachelor’s degree gives them the same opportunities to apply to a university as they do to a high school. According to statistics, this is not true. Less than 25 per cent of those chosen for polytechnics have a vocational bachelor’s degree, and less than 2 per cent of those chosen for universities.

The Amis reform has received a lot of criticism and there is a lot of opinion about its effects. Now it doesn’t make sense to look for the culprits, but to find out what went wrong and start fixing the root causes.

The vision of the Education Policy Statement towards the 2040s promises that secondary education will provide a strong educational and vocational basis for postgraduate studies and working life for the whole youth age group. With the current legislation and structure, the vision cannot be realized, so a professorship in secondary education should now be established and research work should be launched to find out how secondary education should be developed.

Jukka Söderdahl

Pori

