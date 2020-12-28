Reader ‘s opinion The vitamin D recommendation is too cautious

The need for vitamin D supplementation in Finland in winter does not only apply to the elderly and those at risk of coronavirus, but to everyone.

The hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa Hus has recommended the use of vitamin D supplementation during the coronavirus epidemic in the elderly and at-risk groups (HS 15.12.). The recommendation is welcome, but unfortunately lowered.

According to research evidence from the coronavirus, vitamin D is most likely to reduce severe symptoms and deaths when blood levels of vitamin D are at least 75 nanomoles per liter. This was also stated in an article in the Medical Society Duodecim published in May. However, the most optimal level for immune defense may be even higher. By being in the sun during the summer, a concentration of 100 nanomoles per liter is easily achieved.

Hus recommends 20 micrograms of vitamin D a day for those over 70 years of age, dark-skinned and in 24-hour care. This amount is not enough to raise the blood level to 75 nanomoles per liter, but requires about 50 to 100 micrograms per day. Overweight people have a greater need.

According to Robert Heaney, a pioneer in vitamin D research, there is an easy memory rule for this: at least one microgram per kilogram of body weight of vitamin D. If the starting level is vitamin D deficiency, 20 micrograms of vitamin a day will not help to correct the situation.

The need for vitamin D supplementation in Finland in winter does not only apply to the elderly and those at risk of coronavirus, but to everyone. At these latitudes, vitamin D is not formed on the skin by the effect of sunlight during the winter. Eating foods rich in vitamin D alone will also not get enough blood levels for the immune system. In winter, a vitamin D supplement is always needed. Now everyone should measure their vitamin D levels in their blood.

Johanna Kaipiainen

licensed nutritionist, Helsinki

Hannu Vierola

gynecologist and obstetrician, Iisalmi

