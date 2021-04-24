Reader ‘s opinion The valuable villa in Meilahti will be moved to a more suitable location in the area

Villas have been moved in Meilahti before. The pending proposal to change the town plan of the villa area proposes new construction sites for the villas to be moved.

Elina Nummi is annoyed by the demolition of two villas in Meilahti, Helsinki (HS Opinion 23.4.). He hopes the city and the state will do their best to keep the old, historic buildings alive.

The city recognizes the values ​​of the buildings in the area, and their use has long been explored, for example, in connection with the zoning of the villa area. The condition of the buildings in question is unfortunately poor, and their location very close to the official residence of the President of the Republic means that security considerations limit their use as cultural, residential or café premises, for example.

Based on historical construction studies, it has been found that a larger summer villa built in the mid-1880s can be considered particularly valuable. In order to preserve it for future generations, the plan is for the building to be sold, demolished and assembled in a similar, more suitable location in Meilahti.

Statements have been received from the building protection authorities regarding the transfer of the villa, which have stated that the transfer is justified. Villas have been moved in Meilahti before. The pending proposal to change the town plan of the villa area proposes new construction sites for the villas to be moved, and among them a suitable new site will be found for this villa.

A competition is planned for the sale of the mobile villa, which will also include a future Rental Plot. In this way, the building is preserved in the area and can be renovated for new use.

The smaller villa building is to be demolished permanently. It has been expanded several times during its history, so there are fewer original parts than you might think from the outside. Useful original parts will be recovered during demolition and used for renovations of other old houses. In this way, the coffins and the best logs, doors and windows continue to live as part of the city’s old building stock.

