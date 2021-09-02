Reader ‘s opinion The use of money should be taught in school

Are put our studio for rent. A neat looking young man comes to watch. He immediately tells him that his credit records are gone, and this decision has been following him for years. There will be a couple of other young men with similar backgrounds.

Many of these young people come from families where everyday spending is not in control – they have not been given a model for spending money at home. Would it be impossible to return to primary school an old-fashioned civics curriculum that could teach a young person ordinary everyday things such as paying bills? And what happens when you fail to pay bills and they go to collection – and how long this information will follow you. For these young people, the loss of credit information and the nonsense of youth are often also lost opportunities for a normal, adult life for a long time.

Guidance for young people

