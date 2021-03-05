Reader ‘s opinion The unhealthy situation in the rental housing market needs to be remedied

More homes are needed in the market, but specifically affordable homes.

Finnish landlords Executive Director Sanna Hughes stated (HS Opinion 5.3.)that the tightening of landlord taxation proposed by the Ministry of Finance should not be implemented. The Tenants’ Association completely disagrees.

There is currently an unhealthy situation in the rental housing market, which is largely due to the fact that rental housing investment is currently a highly productive activity precisely because of the housing loan system. Investors have bought a really large amount, distorting the market situation, taking full advantage of the fact that housing association loans can be deducted for tax purposes from rental income.

Of course, housing has been produced in abundance, but the apartments produced are expensive for residents, in the Helsinki metropolitan area up to a third more expensive than Ara apartments. At the same time, affordable Ara production has declined significantly as demand for them has increased.

The expensive rental housing stock is also reflected in abundant housing support expenditure. A total of EUR 2.5 billion in tax-paid housing benefits is paid annually for housing.

Taxation is one important means of housing policy that can steer the market in a balanced direction.

More homes are needed in the market, but specifically affordable homes. Housing has a significant impact on an individual’s ability to function as a productive citizen, and the cost of housing is an integral part of that equation.

Anne Viita

Executive Director, Tenants Association

