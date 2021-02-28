Reader ‘s opinion The twisting of the heads of regional government agencies is astonishing

What is the position of a level of government that, in the event of a disruption of normal conditions, is unable to take on the responsibilities of its duties?

Government has criticized the regional administrations (AVIs) for not doing enough for border security. Helsingin Sanomat’s writing about the indignation of the AVI directors (27.2.) shows, in essence, how handsome the management of the agencies has been in terms of implementation and accountability.

For example, the leaders of the Aries of Southern and Eastern Finland mean that they cannot do anything if the municipalities do not ask, because the municipalities have executive power over the matter. However, as early as last Wednesday, Avit announced its new regulations requiring municipalities to conduct health checks at border crossings. That is, Avit exercised the command and control that a state regional government authority has over the local government of its territory.

As a taxpayer, I ask what is the position at the administrative level, which is to erode and consume tax resources but, in the event of a disruption of normal circumstances, is not able to assume its responsibilities but complains that the state does not follow the instructions well enough. Let’s hide behind the fact that the municipalities that are responsible for steering do not ask for action. And yet Avit wants to be seen as independent agencies.

The situation seems absurd. Do we have a regional government that believes that its role is only to respond to requests, complaints and requests that have come there, but that does not have an active and responsible role as a regional level of government?

Jari Kytölä

Riihimäki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.