Reader ‘s opinion The transition to green energy is creating new environmental problems that we do not want to discuss

Minister for the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (green) wrote (HS Opinion 19.3.) On Finland’s sustainable growth program.

Reducing CO2 emissions by switching to electric transport and solar and wind power is creating new environmental problems. The new technology will require huge amounts of new earth metals and minerals – among which are also previously unknown metals in use. The abandonment of fossil fuels will create a new kind of dependence on many of the raw materials needed in the new technology.

Now that carbon neutrality in Europe is being pursued in accordance with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, we are turning a blind eye to the environmental problems it is causing elsewhere.

New technology the raw materials needed are sourced from Chile (copper), Congo (cobalt), Indonesia, Bolivia (lithium), Australia and China (minerals, rare earths). There are not enough raw materials indefinitely, and it is estimated that copper may become in short supply in as little as twenty years. Environmental and human rights organizations report environmental and human rights violations related to mining in many of these countries.

The need for the earth metals needed by the new technology will increase mining activity and increase environmental and climate pollution. There are thousands of mines and hundreds of obsolete factories in China. Environmental standards are often ignored and controls are weak. Many people’s residential areas are becoming uninhabitable and their health is being ruined by mining. People are also being forcibly displaced from their way out of the mines. The same problems are reported in many mining countries.

Mines consume huge amounts of water resources and can absorb dry groundwater. As a result, people living nearby run out of water. The water used by the mine can be discharged untreated into the environment. Heavy metal particles transported from the mines to the air cause health problems for people.

All this is known, but one does not want to talk about the disadvantages of switching to green energy. Its price is paid by people living thousands of miles away.

Their own problem are end-of-life solar panels and wind turbines that may not be recycled in any way. Recycling the blades in particular has proved cumbersome.

The only way to sustainable growth is to cut consumption. Other paths do not save the earth for our children and our grandchildren.

Vesa Kukkamaa

pensioner, Espoo

