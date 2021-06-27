Reader ‘s opinion The transition to electricity is the transition to silence

Motorcycles lifting their laps at the traffic lights under my window. Vans are idling when loading goods into stores. The rumble of the aggregate carries my ears from the adjacent street site day and night.

I escaped, to the country. There was no consolation. The cottage neighbor started his lawn mower, the outboard motors popped, the hustle and bustle of road cars floated like sound waves across the lake. A chainsaw that threatens in the distance should not be forgotten. It belongs to the soundscape typical of the countryside.

All the sound sources I list are powered by oil. Whatever you think about electric cars, battery technologies or renewable energy, one thing is clear: the transition from energy to electricity is the transition to silence.

Lauri Lähteenmäki

Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master of Philosophy, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.