Reader ‘s opinion The transfer tax is a big brake on the housing market

Government has announced its intention to take care of the positive development of living conditions throughout Finland. Now would be the right time to accelerate market-based development.

However, the well-started work on housing policy reform threatens to push into the government’s forthcoming report. The phasing out of the transfer tax agreed in the parliamentary working group in the autumn would be a real step in the recovery of the housing market.

Trade is still fierce where people live densely. The attraction of the metropolitan area is not disappearing anywhere, nor in other major cities. In these centers, you will find services, jobs, and other people and things you need or need nearby. The attraction of cities remains, but it changes shape.

The coronavirus has reduced the need to travel to work. We already know that avoiding close contacts will continue, perhaps for a very long time. The working range is expanding accordingly as physical commuting is less. Those few close-up days we can go even further.

Early in the year seen activity in the housing market has been the sum of three factors. Banks are still eager to lend to home sales. According to Statistics Finland, consumers’ confidence in their own finances is still good. Adapting to the situation also brings more certainty to the future.

Banks can also afford to choose their customers. The collateral value of an apartment is not the same for everyone and everywhere. In part of Finland, credit is not even available for a property in rural areas for repair. The additional capital requirement guiding banks dries out the lending of illiquid objects. In practice, therefore, areas where price developments have been stable are excluded from lending, not to mention areas of falling prices.

On the other hand, the need for housing arrangements has been alleviated by teleworking, when one can look at a new home from a distance. On the other hand, the high prices of the most popular blocks also drive this.

However, the exchange of a dwelling is hampered by a transfer tax, especially for detached houses. Why sell your old house if you have to pay a tax of four percent of the purchase price on the new purchase? In a detached house worth 300,000 euros, the tax is 12,000 euros.

The transfer tax is a brake on the housing market also in large cities, where the distribution of wealth is as real as elsewhere in Finland.

The young family’s reflection is guided by whether a bigger house and a second car should be bought from afar. Or could you first buy a solution that is more suitable for the current situation and even more economically, close to the city center, and then move to a larger apartment later? The latter option gives rise to two transfer taxes to pay, and neither enthusiasm.

Low-income people, both young and old, are particularly affected by this additional price. In fairness, the justification is poorly realized for such a tax.

Home sale is always local and temporal. It is influenced by many external factors from state support measures, employment, education and transport policies to the municipalities’ own solutions. Ultimately, however, people are influenced by their own finances, habits, and choices for organizing their own lives.

It does not need brakes, especially at times when the physical distance needs to be increased.

Jukka Rantanen

Chairman of the Board

Annukka Mickelsson

CEO, Real Estate Federation

