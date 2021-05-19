Reader ‘s opinion The transfer of the youth information library does not respect special library work or expertise

While the work of specialist libraries may be invisible to the general public, the work is immeasurably valuable to experts and enthusiasts in the field.

Finnish umbrella organization for the youth field The Alliance will transfer the Youth Information Library to the Humanities University of Applied Sciences (Humak) from July 2021. In practice, the Alliance will abandon the special library for the youth field, which has been in operation since 1974. The library will move to Humak’s facilities and from the PrettyLib database to the Koha system. At the same time, the long-term employment of a knowledgeable computer scientist ends.

The Alliance and Humak recognize the importance of the Youth Information Library as a collector and source of multidisciplinary information, research and material on young people. There is a legitimate need for coordinated information management in the youth field, and the Youth Information Library is an important part of it. According to the alliance, the transfer aims to secure the library’s operating conditions as funding in the youth field decreases.

Although the role of the Youth Information Library is seen as important, the transfer of the library will be carried out in a hurry and without respecting the expertise of the staff. This shows how little long-term library information is valued and how moving material to a new location and system is considered insignificant work.

The Alliance’s decision to move the library quickly is unsustainable and seems to mean that the organization no longer has an understanding of information management processes and special library work for those working in the field.

The network of Finnish special libraries and information services is extensive and its members represent the entire Finnish society in many ways. With their operations, special libraries significantly complement the possibilities of public and university libraries to serve the highly specialized information needs of customers. Specialized libraries have expertise and dedication to their own field that cannot be replaced. The library’s services reach both the framework organisation’s own employees and researchers, students and other users in the field, both nationally and often internationally.

While the work of specialist libraries may be invisible to the general public, the work is immeasurably valuable to experts and enthusiasts in the field.

Kaisa Laaksonen

executive director

Päivi Nordling

librarian

Anna Tiitinen

librarian

Children’s Letter Institute

