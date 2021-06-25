Reader ‘s opinion The tourism industry should focus on producing a better customer experience

The customer experience must reach a global level.

Fastener attention to the customer experience in connection with the Coronavir vaccinations of the Exhibition Center: I was reminded of the kindness and calmness that was emphasized. In many places, a good summer was wished, the affiliations of the baby involved were asked, and there was no information about the rush. The atmosphere was quite serene. Afterwards, I wondered where the staff had been trained for this, as the same service had been taken into account by several others who had been vaccinated at the Exhibition Center.

Whether the Finnish tourism industry would take the boost of producing a customer experience just as firmly. We were in a domestic spa hotel for a few days. The experience was good in itself, although all the extra that came to mind from the Exhibition Center did not even reach the basics this time. Set in stunning lake views, the hotel hosted activities inside the gym and lectures in the seminar room. Could these have been thought about more creatively and made better use of unique nature? When we left, the reception picked up the keys and said hello.

As a global consumer of hotels, the customer expects the dialogue to go something like this: “Thank you for your holiday with us, I hope you enjoyed it. Welcome next summer! ” Or even thanks and good trips home.

It would be great to see the tourism industry grow in Finland. However, the customer experience must reach a global level. Otherwise, domestic tourism will have a return to everyday life as tourists head out of bounds again.

If the staff of coronation vaccination points had time to be trained to provide good customer service, why not invest more in this in our hotels now that many families end up on holiday instead of abroad?

Anna Airikkala-Eghaghara

Helsinki

