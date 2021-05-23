Reader ‘s opinion The Töölönlahti area will be rehabilitated with respect for nature

Park planning for the West Bank area of ​​Töölönlahti is about to begin.

Pertti Salolainen and Matti Niiranen were concerned about the future and construction of birds and trees in the Töölönlahti area (HS Opinion 20.5.).

Park planning for the West Bank area of ​​Töölönlahti is about to begin. The aim of our work is to renovate and strengthen the area as a green and comfortable city park. The preservation of the area’s natural and cultural-historical values ​​is a key starting point for planning.

As a starting point, we are currently mapping the condition of the beach’s secretive wood from a tree. As part of the park planning, we will explore the possibilities of new Salavat in stages. In addition, we conduct comprehensive surveys of the area’s nature – especially birds, plants, dragonflies and aquatic invertebrates.

The shoreline of Töölönlahti has been supported in some places by shallow rock deposits. Some of them have sunk into the wastewater and some have sunk into the water. To stop erosion, part of the beach needs protection, but there are other ways to do this than stone walls. It is possible to develop the shoreline in a more natural direction by using vegetation-covered erosion protection.

This year, the Finlandia House’s evacuation space Pikku-Finlandia will be completed in the Töölönlahti area. The park plan explores the possibility of building a new kiosk in the middle of the park. No other construction is planned in Töölönlahti, except for the renovation of the park and nearby street renovations.

Jussi Luomanen

Urban Spatial and Landscape Planning Manager

Aino Leskinen

landscape architect

Helsinki’s urban environment industry

