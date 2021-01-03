Reader ‘s opinion The taxi driver left me lying on the floor

The reckless behavior of a taxi ordered through a travel service on Christmas Day is even more annoying.

For the disabled, for whom the use of public transport is difficult or impossible, has a limited right under the medical certificate to cover their journey by taxi. This service is provided to them by Helsinki Travel Service.

In recent years, the travel service has improved its operations in many ways, and the telephone service in particular is more relevant, for which we thank you very much.

But there is at least one thing that needs fixing. The travel service informs the customer of the exact pick-up time. If the customer has not arrived at the car within five minutes of this time, the car will leave regardless of the customer’s age or disability. A longer waiting time would be reasonable.

I was going to my son on Christmas Day. I use a rollator as a mobility aid. But I was probably overwhelmed by the less exercise brought by the corona restrictions, I fell on my back and couldn’t get up on my own. However, I got a cell phone call down a taxi driver waiting down the street and asked him to come inside to help me. This would have taken a couple of minutes. The taxi driver contacted the Travel Service, after which he called me back to tell me he would continue his journey and would not help. I should wait for the next car.

I lay on the floor confused and angry at the information I received. My anger seemed amazing to the taxi drivers. As if indulging in ill-treatment would somehow be inappropriate.

Strict adherence to timetables will probably lead to cost savings, but such humiliation of people with disabilities would be hoped for in history.

I got help, and my son’s sweet family saved my Christmas. But who would teach Helsinki Travel Service the Christmas spirit?

Still angry

