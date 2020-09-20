Reader ‘s opinion The support of the health home was invaluable

The staff of Terhokodi has a unique attitude to face both the cared for and the relatives holistically.

My spouse was in treatment at the Hospice due to a severe neurological disease. He lived longer than predicted, which resulted in several episodes in the Terhokodi ward. This is how I got to see and experience a lot as a relative. I would like to thank my spouse for the support I received for palliative care, mainly during the lengthy treatment phase at home.

Terhokodi’s support was also invaluable during home periods. Regular follow-up of the patient’s and relatives’ coping was arranged in agreement with Terhokodi.

The staff of Terhokodi has a unique attitude to face both those to be cared for and those close to them. Such individual support is only possible in suitably small units, with the help of familiar nurses and doctors dedicated to their work. The spirit of the home is unique. The contribution of the volunteers is admirable.

Although grief is present in the care home with convalescent care, the atmosphere in its homely setting is bright. Those who came to treatment early enough and their relatives had time to prepare for the future.

It is sad that the operation of Terhokodi is now at stake. Is this consciously driving down the operation of this proven nursing home? Does understanding and willpower only increase when a serious illness comes close?

Anja Rahola

visual artist, Nummela

