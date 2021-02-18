Reader ‘s opinion The support given to non-fiction translators is far too small

The public support of non-fiction translators is one-fiftieth of the support of non-fiction writers: completely retouched.

Ministry of Education and Culture is preparing a reform of the so-called library allowance grant, and a new bill is now in the pipeline. The aim of the bill is to “promote the diversity, vitality and accessibility of literary culture” and “the work and professional development of writers and translators”. The premise of the bill is that “living culture forms the basis of a civilized society, strengthens democracy and freedom of speech”.

Great goal. However, the bill fails miserably in terms of translating non-fiction into Finnish. It’s image support. One of the main reasons is that the support distributed to translators of all non-fiction is about 39,000 euros. It is responsible translator for about one year of employment, or the draft law to draw up an official six months’ salary. For this reason, the bill cannot in any way meet the lofty goals set for it in making world culture available to Finns or in building a profession.

One of the main reasons for the low level of support is the distribution of support between non-fiction and non-fiction. 90 per cent of the state subsidy pot is reserved for fiction and 10 per cent for non-fiction. The share of translators in both is 16 per cent. The share of non-fiction translators is thus 1.6 per cent.

No justification is presented for the distribution ratio and it is not based on any key figure. Now it is going to be transferred as such to the new law.

This is the state’s only direct support for non-fiction translators. Although the current division between fiction and non-fiction is unfounded, there are also parallel public subsidies for non-fiction written in Finland. These include grants from the Information Disclosure and Nonfiction Promotion Center. Public support for non-fiction written in Finland totals about two million euros. Of course, in addition to public support, there are also private funds, but their support for translators is sporadic.

The public support of non-fiction translators is thus one-fiftieth of the support of non-fiction writers: completely retouched. Based on the bill, the state does not take the translation of high-quality non-fiction books seriously. That needs to change.

High-quality non-fiction is an integral part of access to world culture and ideas. Democracy requires a functioning political economy of ideas, and Finnish is an agile and cost-effective part of maintaining it.

There is no way to come up with all the ideas in the world in Finland, and there is no way for Finns themselves to write books that are valid for all of them. Finnish translation is needed.

Support for the Finnish translation of high-quality non-fiction presenting science-based ideas must be brought to a level that corresponds to its significance and the objectives of the relevant law.

Juha Pietiläinen

translator of non – fiction, Helsinki

